A Dignified Day of Protest Against a Most Shameful President | The New Yorker

an excerpt from the article:

Among the most powerful comments came in a postgame interview with Mike Tomlin, of the Steelers, who, in 2007, became the tenth African-American head coach in the N.F.L., and who, in 2008, became the youngest head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl. “They were not going to be disrespectful to the anthem but at the same time many of them were not going to accept the words of the President,” Tomlin said, in explaining why almost his entire team had chosen to stay in the locker room before the game.

“To be quite honest with you, I didn’t appreciate our football team being dragged into politics this weekend, and I’m sure that’s a global perspective,” Tomlin said. “But we are blessed to do this for a living, and so with the blessing comes responsibility. We understand that. We understand that we are given a platform that is a unique one.” Anybody that is involved with football also has a high level of tolerance and understanding, Tomlin added. “We feel bad for people that aren’t involved in football, that don’t get an opportunity to have a brother that’s very different to him next to him that he has to rely on, so you gain understanding.”

“We will not be divided by this,” Tomlin went on. “We’ve got a group of men in there, man, that come from different social, economic backgrounds, races, creeds, ethnicities, religions, and so forth. That’s football. That’s a lot of team sports. But because of our position we get dragged into politics . . . and so, some have opinions. Some don’t. We wanted to protect those that don’t. We wanted to protect those that do. We came to play a football game here today, and that was our intention.”

Tomlin and the rest of the coaches and players in the N.F.L. played more than a dozen football games on Sunday. But they also did much more than that.