Newsvine

annethefan

About Architect, graduate, University of Michigan Articles: 8 Seeds: 59 Comments: 14243 Since: May 2013

Obama Cruelly Taunted Trump in Letter Riddled with Multisyllabic Words | The New Yorker

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew Yorker
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 5:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Barack Obama used the occasion of Donald Trump’s Inauguration to viciously taunt the incoming President by writing him a letter riddled with multisyllabic words, sources revealed on Sunday.

According to those familiar with the letter, Obama packed it with intentionally challenging words such as “reflections,” “adventure,” and “ladders,” in order to bewilder and infuriate Trump.

Sources said Trump attempted to read the first line of the letter but, realizing that he was the victim of Obama’s cruel prank, crumpled and discarded it in a rage.

Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to the President, said that the letter episode revealed a “very ugly side of Barack Obama.”

“The media is obsessed with the feud between these two men, but Obama totally started it by using words like ‘international,’ ” she said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor