Obama Cruelly Taunted Trump in Letter Riddled with Multisyllabic Words | The New Yorker

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Barack Obama used the occasion of Donald Trump’s Inauguration to viciously taunt the incoming President by writing him a letter riddled with multisyllabic words, sources revealed on Sunday.

According to those familiar with the letter, Obama packed it with intentionally challenging words such as “reflections,” “adventure,” and “ladders,” in order to bewilder and infuriate Trump.

Sources said Trump attempted to read the first line of the letter but, realizing that he was the victim of Obama’s cruel prank, crumpled and discarded it in a rage.

Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to the President, said that the letter episode revealed a “very ugly side of Barack Obama.”

“The media is obsessed with the feud between these two men, but Obama totally started it by using words like ‘international,’ ” she said.