Pay No Attention to the Man Behind the Curtain: Trump is the Wizard of Oz

Current Status: Published (4)
By annethefan
Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:50 AM




 

  • "I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off.”
  • “We will reform legal immigration to serve the best interests of America and its workers, the forgotten people. Workers. We’re going   to take care of our workers.”
  •  “Real change begins with immediately repealing and replacing the disaster known as Obamacare." 
  • "I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a   great great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall."
  • “We're cutting Common Core. We're getting rid of Common Core. We're bringing education locally."
  • “They should build a safe zone. Take a big piece of land in Syria and they have plenty of land, believe me. Build a safe zone for all    these people, because I have a heart, I mean these people, it’s horrible to watch, But, they shouldn’t come over here. We should  build a safe zone.” 
  • “I would bring back waterboarding, and I’d bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding,” 
  • “One of my first acts as president will be to establish a commission on radical Islam which will include reformist voices in the Muslim  community who will hopefully work with us."
  • "If I'm elected president, I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress."
  • "A complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections."
  • “Under my presidency, we will accomplish a complete American energy independence. Complete. Complete."

