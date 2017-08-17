House Democrats push to censure Trump over 'both sides' - CNNPolitics

(CNN)Three House Democrats drafted a resolution to formally censure President Donald Trump for saying Tuesday that "both sides" shared responsibility for the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, a young woman protesting hate groups, as well as injuring more than a dozen people.

Rep Jerry Nadler of New York, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington announced they planned to introduce the resolution when the House of Representatives has a brief "pro forma" session Friday. The House is currently on a five-week summer recess and members are not scheduled to be back in Washington until after Labor Day.

Top Republican leaders like the House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly and publicly broke with Trump's stunning comments that came at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, though neither statement directly referenced the President's comments.

click on link for more.....