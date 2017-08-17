Newsvine

annethefan

About Architect, graduate, University of Michigan Articles: 6 Seeds: 53 Comments: 13686 Since: May 2013

Ivanka and Jared Vacationing in Moral Vacuum | The New Yorker

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew Yorker
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

MORAL VACUUM (The Borowitz Report)—After many noticed their silence amid the calamitous events of the past several days, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, confirmed on Wednesday that they have been enjoying a late-summer vacation in a moral vacuum.

In a brief interview with reporters, Trump said that she and Kushner were “just loving” their time in the moral vacuum, calling it “our very favorite place to be.”

“It’s heaven,” she said. “We get up in the morning and never give a thought to our responsibility as Jews, Americans, or moral actors whose decisions have consequences for other people.”

She said that spending time in a moral vacuum had done her husband a world of good. “This is Jared’s favorite thing to do, besides meeting with Russians,” she said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor