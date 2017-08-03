White House Accuses French Woman of Spreading Pro-Immigration Propaganda | The New Yorker

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—The White House on Wednesday accused an elderly French woman of spreading pro-immigration propaganda that undermined “everything this country stands for.”

Stephen Miller, Donald J. Trump’s senior adviser for policy, made the explosive allegations, calling the French woman “the most dangerous woman in America.”

“Bringing this incendiary propaganda to our shores was a subversive act on her part,” Miller said. “She did not have it when she first came here.”

Miller added that whether the French woman would be eligible to remain in the U.S. under the Republicans’ new immigration proposal was “something we are looking into,” noting that the woman did not appear to speak English and that holding a torch in the air was not a skill.