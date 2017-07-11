French Protesters Plan 'No Trump Zone' During Bastille-Day Trip - NBC News

Activists from the "Paris Against Trump" group announced a series of events Monday designed to let Trump know he wasn't welcome.

On the eve of the holiday, which the French simply call "14 juillet," there will be a "No Trump Zone" featuring music and dancing in the Place de la Republique, one of the largest and most prominent squares in the capital.

"Trump is not welcome in Paris," said the event's Facebook page. "We are opposed to his positions on the climate crisis, his international politics against migrants, his sexist speeches and behavior, his Islamophobia and racist remarks, his military plans around the world and his neo-liberalism and capitalism."

On Bastille Day itself, there will be a march titled "Don't Let Your Guard Down Against Trump" that starts from the from the Place de Clichy.

According to organizers, "an American contingent" will be part of the demonstrations.