Democratic Group to Troll Trump With Aerial Banner Over Jersey Shore - NBC News

The Bridge Project, affiliated with the Democratic super PAC American Bridge, is commissioning a plane to drag an aerial banner along the beaches of the New Jersey Shore Saturday to call attention to the cost of President Donald Trump’s trip to his nearby golf resort.

The banner, which reads, "TRUMP IS ON VACATION WITH YOUR $$,” will be flown nearly the entire length of the Jersey Shore, likely to be packed with beachgoers, from Beach Haven in the South to Sea Bright in the North. The banner directs bathers to website TrumpEconomy.com, which tracks Trump’s vacations and contrasts them with negative statistics about the economy.

