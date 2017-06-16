Donald Trump Flashed A Presidential Side—And Then Went Back To Ranting | The New Yorker

On Wednesday, the hundred and forty-fifth day of his Presidency, Donald Trump did something out of character: he acted Presidential. A few hours after James Hodgkinson, a sixty-six-year-old building inspector from Illinois, shot up an early-morning practice of the Republican congressional baseball team, Trump issued a statement at the White House. He provided an update on what had occurred, praised the two Capitol Police officers who were shot while exchanging fire with Hodgkinson, and said that he and the First Lady were praying for the victims.

“We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation's Capitol is here because, above all, they love our country,” Trump said. “We could all agree that we are blessed to be Americans, that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace, and that we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good.”

The Trump transformation lasted twenty-four hours. Shortly before 7 A.M.on Thursday morning, he was back to his old ways on Twitter. Responding to news reports that Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia investigation, is now investigating him for possible obstruction of justice, Trump wrote, “They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.” About an hour later, he posted another message: “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA”

