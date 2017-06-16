Newsvine

annethefan

About Architect, graduate, University of Michigan Articles: 4 Seeds: 23 Comments: 11159 Since: May 2013

OMG ! Trump Confirms FBI Probe, Blames 'Witch Hunt' on 'Man Who Told Me To Fire' Comey - NBC News

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump appeared to confirm in a tweet on Friday that he is under investigation related to his firing of FBI Director James Comey and blamed what he called a "Witch Hunt" on "the man who told me to fire" Comey — a possible reference to the deputy attorney general.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted. NBC News has reported that federal investigators are examining whether the president attempted to obstruct justice.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor