OMG ! Trump Confirms FBI Probe, Blames 'Witch Hunt' on 'Man Who Told Me To Fire' Comey - NBC News

President Donald Trump appeared to confirm in a tweet on Friday that he is under investigation related to his firing of FBI Director James Comey and blamed what he called a "Witch Hunt" on "the man who told me to fire" Comey — a possible reference to the deputy attorney general.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted. NBC News has reported that federal investigators are examining whether the president attempted to obstruct justice.