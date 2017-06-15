OH! OH! Pence Hires Private Lawyer For Russia Investigation - NBC News

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence has retained outside counsel to represent him in the special counsel's investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russians, the vice president's office confirmed Thursday.

Pence has retained Richard Cullen of McGuire Woods to "assist him in responding to inquiries by the special counsel," according to a statement from Pence's communications director, Jarrod Agen.

"The Vice President is focused entirely on his duties and promoting the President agenda and looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter," Agen said.