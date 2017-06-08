Newsvine

annethefan

About Architect, graduate, University of Michigan Articles: 2 Seeds: 17 Comments: 10677 Since: May 2013

Trump Sabotages His New Middle East Alliance - The New Yorker

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew Yorker
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 11:11 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On Tuesday, in a series of startling and undiplomatic tweets, Trump threw the leader of oil-rich Qatar under the diplomatic bus. Trump’s stunning flip-flop came a day after a toxic split in the Arab world—the biggest in years—as Saudi Arabia led six countries to sever diplomatic and commercial relations with neighboring Qatar.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor