On Tuesday, in a series of startling and undiplomatic tweets, Trump threw the leader of oil-rich Qatar under the diplomatic bus. Trump’s stunning flip-flop came a day after a toxic split in the Arab world—the biggest in years—as Saudi Arabia led six countries to sever diplomatic and commercial relations with neighboring Qatar.
Trump Sabotages His New Middle East Alliance - The New Yorker
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 11:11 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment