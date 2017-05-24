Newsvine

'Not Welcome Here': Thousands March Against Trump in Belgium - NBC News

Seeded on Wed May 24, 2017 2:23 PM
BRUSSELS, Belgium - Thousands of protesters took to the streets Wednesday to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival in the city he previously likened to a "hellhole."

"If you don't want Trump in Belgium clap your hands," chanted some, while others opted for "hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

Marchers carried colorful flags and banners inscribed with slogans such as "Fight Donald Trump and his billionaire friends" and "stay out of our hole," a reference to an interview Trump gave last year in which he described Brussels as "like living in a hellhole right now."

According to capital police, 9,000 people attended the rally.

