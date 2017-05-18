Donald Trump's Advice to Graduates - The New Yorker

The graduates did get a reminder of the principles underlying their calling, from retired General John Kelly, the Secretary of Homeland Security, who also has a role overseeing the Coast Guard.

Other service-academy graduates, in other countries, he told them, would be taking an oath of loyalty to “a sovereign.” The Coast Guard Academy graduates took an oath to defend the Constitution—“a piece of paper.” It is a common enough observation, but, given the reports that Trump asked Comey to make a personal avowal of loyalty to him, it was also a timely one. As Kelly spoke, Trump sat stiffly on the stage, his expression fixed, perking up only when Kelly mentioned George Washington and God.

Another late President got a mention, too. While Trump was listing his accomplishments, he told the graduates about “how much we’re about to save you on the Gerald Ford, the aircraft carrier.” This was an apparently proud follow-up to a comment that Trump made last week, the oddness of which has been somewhat overlooked in the Comey shuffle. Speaking to Time, Trump had described touring the U.S.S. Gerald Ford, which will be the first of a new class of aircraft carriers, and inspecting its system for catapulting planes into the air.

“It sounded bad to me,” Trump said. “Digital. They have digital. What is digital? And it’s very complicated, you have to be Albert Einstein to figure it out. . . . And now they want to buy more aircraft carriers. I said what system are you going to be—‘Sir, we’re staying with digital.’ I said, ‘No you’re not. You going to goddamned steam.’ “ According to subsequent reports, the Navy is staying with “digital.” Perhaps, at the commencement ceremony, Trump was still fighting the naysayers against goddamned steam.

Or maybe the Ford was on his mind because of the way that its namesake became President in the first place. Before you know it, it might be time to place bids on the catapult system for the U.S.S. Mike Pence.

