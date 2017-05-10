How Comey's Firing Accelerates the Russia Investigations - The New Yorker

This is the core question: How many members of the Republican caucus find Trump’s over-all approach a threat to their political futures? As early as last month, the approval of the Republican Party had already dropped seven points in three months, to forty per cent. Then Trump pushed for the passage of an unpopular health-care bill, which caused the nonpartisan Cook Report to increase its estimate of the risk that Republicans would lose the House in midterm elections to as high as fifty per cent. How many Republican members of Congress are offended by the news that Trump did not deliver his letter of dismissal through the usual chain of command but dispatched his longtime bodyguard, Keith Schiller, to hand-deliver it to F.B.I. headquarters? How many will conclude, like Amash, of Michigan, that an independent commission, immune to Presidential interference, is the only answer? For men and women who pride themselves on serving the government, the taint of humiliation is becoming harder to justify. As Michael Hayden, the former head of the C.I.A. and the N.S.A., put it, “I’m trying to avoid the conclusion that we’ve become Nicaragua.”

This part is often overlooked. It should not be. Richard Nixon only resigned because his popularity had dropped so far that congressional Republicans abandoned him. Trump begins at a lower base because he has a lower approval rating than any newly elected President in the history of polling.

Click on link for full story....