Newsvine

annethefan

About Architect, graduate, University of Michigan Articles: 2 Seeds: 26 Comments: 9383 Since: May 2013

Six Reasons Why Donald Trump Fired James Comey

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Tue May 9, 2017 4:15 PM
Discuss:

One of the Six Reasons:

Trump is embarrassed by him

The president recently accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping his phones during the campaign. Comey has shut down this allegation, explaining that Obama could not order a wiretap of anyone's phone unchecked. 

"I have no information that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI," Comey said in March. "The Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the same for the Department of Justice and all its components. The department has no information that supports those tweets."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor