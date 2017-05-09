Six Reasons Why Donald Trump Fired James Comey

One of the Six Reasons:

Trump is embarrassed by him

The president recently accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping his phones during the campaign. Comey has shut down this allegation, explaining that Obama could not order a wiretap of anyone's phone unchecked.

"I have no information that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI," Comey said in March. "The Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the same for the Department of Justice and all its components. The department has no information that supports those tweets."