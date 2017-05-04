House Republicans are dancing with disaster. The AHCA was already a quagmire that threatened to derail their entire legislative agenda. And their fight to pass it is on behalf of a president who shows no particular loyalty to their priorities or political prospects, backed by a speaker in the grips of an ideological crusade. The best play, at this stage, would not be to push through. It would be to throw in the damn towel and cut their losses.
Passing Trumpcare 2.0 will be an unmitigated disaster for the GOP.
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu May 4, 2017 10:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment