Trump Wants to Give Himself a Tax Cut and Undermine the Tax Code - The New Yorker

The first is that Trump wants to give himself a big tax break, and not just by slashing the tax rates that high earners and business owners face. Thanks to a leaked tax filing, one thing we know about Trump’s tax history is that in 2005 he paid the federal government thirty-eight million dollars on income of about a hundred and fifty million dollars. But, because Trump had so many deductions, and exploited so many loopholes, his initial tax liability that year was much lower: $5.3 million. The only reason he ended up paying thirty-eight million is that he got caught by the Alternative Minimum Tax (A.M.T.)—a fallback mechanism that the Internal Revenue Service uses to prevent people like him from paying too little.

If Trump’s plan goes into effect, the A.M.T. will be eliminated.

