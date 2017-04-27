Newsvine

Trump's latest abrupt reversal: NAFTA stays

Donald Trump has reversed course and told Mexican and Canadian leaders he will not be pulling the US out of the NAFTA agreement. 

The White House made the surprise announcement in a read-out of calls Wednesday between the world leaders.

It stated the president had: 'agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time'.

Instead, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation' of the trade deal to 'the benefit of all three countries.'

 

