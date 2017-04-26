Newsvine

annethefan

About Architect, graduate, University of Michigan Articles: 2 Seeds: 18 Comments: 9024 Since: May 2013

Donald Trump's Massive Corporate Tax Cut Literally Cannot Pass Congress

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSlate
Seeded on Wed Apr 26, 2017 12:53 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump hasn’t even finished writing his tax plan yet, and yet it already looks poised to meet a humiliating death on Capitol Hill.

“A plan of business tax cuts that has no offsets, to use some very esoteric language, is not a thing,” Callas said. “It’s not a real thing. And people can come up with whatever plans they want. Not only can that not pass Congress, it cannot even begin to move through Congress day one. And there are political reasons for that. No. 1, members wouldn’t vote for it. But there are also procedural, statutory procedural, legal reasons why that can’t happen.”

 

 Click on link for full story

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor