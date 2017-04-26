Donald Trump's Unintelligible Presidency - The New Yorker

Why are we spending so much time trying to match what Donald J. Trump says to reality? Is it because he is the President of the United States, and could start a war with words? Or because we place some sort of value on the truth, or on the meaning of words? Whatever the source of our folly, it is, from the President’s perspective, just that: a big waste of time. Reality will contort itself to match his imagination—his Presidentialness—all on its own. He doesn’t even need to sign laws, let alone accurately describe what he wants to do. He is in the White House; the world and time bend.

But “since my time,” he said again, China had changed its ways: “They have—they’ve actually—their currency’s gone up. So it’s a very, very specific formula.” In case Pace had missed the point about the transformative power of Trumpness, he set the scene, describing how he had closely questioned an unspecified “they” about the machinations of the Chinese: “And I said, ‘How badly have they been’ . . . they said, ‘Since you got to office, they have not manipulated their currency.’ That’s No. 1.” (It had been No. 2, but only if you’re hung up on numbers as well as words.)

click link for full article