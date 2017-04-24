The Real Trump Agenda: Helping Big Business - The New Yorker

ANOTHER EXAMPLE:

When Senator John McCain heard about Exxon’s renewed application for an exemption, he tweeted, “Are they crazy?” A State Department spokesperson told the Journal that Tillerson, who received a Russian Order of Friendship in recognition of his role in striking the exploration deal with Rosneft, won’t be involved in any decisions that involve his former firm. On Friday afternoon, the Treasury Department issued a one-sentence statement saying it would “not be issuing waivers to U.S. companies, including Exxon, authorizing drilling prohibited by current Russian sanctions.” Evidently, all the adverse publicity about Exxon’s request for special treatment had an impact. But it and other big companies won’t be put off. They know they have friends in the Administration, including the self-styled populist in the Oval Office.

Also on Friday, Trump signed another of his Presidential edicts, this one ordering a review of two reforms that Congress passed after the banking system almost collapsed in 2008. It is probably fair to say that most Americans don’t know what role the Financial Stability Oversight Council plays, or what powers Orderly Liquidation Authority grants to the federal government in the case of another crisis. But the big banks know all about them, and they don’t like either of them. Ergo, they are on the chopping block.

Whether or not fans of Ted Nugent and Kid Rock have realized it yet, that is how the Trump Administration works.