Trump Ratings On First Address To Congress Don't Beat Obama - NBC News

An estimated 48 million people in 33.9 million households tuned in on Tuesday night to watch Trump deliver his speech for a rating of 28.7, according to Nielsen.

His address was carried on NBC, MSNBC, NBC Universo and eight other national television networks.

By contrast, some 52.3 million in 37.1 million households watched President Barack Obama speak to Congress for the first time in 2009, Nielsen reported.

Obama's speech was carried live on NBC , MSNBC and eight other national television networks for a rating of 32.5.