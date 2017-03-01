The Shameless Expediency of President Trump's Address to Congress - The New Yorker

.....this was also true in the speech’s most dramatic moment, when Trump addressed Carryn Owens, the widow of Senior Chief William (Ryan) Owens, a Navy SEAL. Owens was killed in an operation in Yemen that Trump had authorized, and which appears to have gone very badly, with probable civilian deaths, the alienation of the Yemeni public, and exaggerations about the intelligence gained. Trump had previously tried to blame his generals for the errors, and attacked Senator John McCain for questioning the raid. (Owens’s father has also asked for an investigation.) But last night Trump proclaimed the mission a success, citing Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who, as Trump vaguely seemed to remember, is more trusted than he is on military questions. There was a long standing ovation; Carryn Owens seemed overcome, and gestured as if she were beckoning her husband to see what she saw. Trump, looking satisfied, seemed to refer to the amount of time that the applause had lasted when he said, “Ryan is looking down right now. You know that. And he’s very happy, because I think he just broke a record.” With that last reference to the way measures of popularity can make a person happy, Trump did seem to remember who he was. And so might the rest of us.