Trump Bids Ben Carson Farewell Until Next Black History Month - The New Yorker

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—On the final day of Black History Month, Donald J. Trump thanked Ben Carson for participating in a handful of photo opportunities during the month, and bade him farewell until Black History Month next year.

Saying goodbye to Carson at the White House, Trump praised him for “sitting or standing next to me” at various times over the past four weeks.

“At the beginning of Black History Month, you came to that breakfast we had, and last week you went with me to that museum or whatever,” Trump said. “We’ll do things like that again next year. Thanks again, Ben, and goodbye.”

As the retired neurosurgeon turned to leave the White House, a reporter asked Carson, who is Trump’s nominee for HUD Secretary, whether he had any plans beyond standing near Trump during Black History Month.

Suddenly furious, Trump lashed out at the press corps, accusing them of “not giving as much credit to Ben Carson as you’ve given Frederick Douglass.”

“Ben went to a bunch of Black History things with me, and where was Frederick Douglass, seriously?” he said. “You media people have treated Ben Carson very unfairly, and you’re the lowest form of life.”