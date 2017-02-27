These Iowans voted for Trump. Many of them are already disappointed. - The Washington Post

These Iowans voted for Trump. Many of them are already disappointed

The NBC/WSJ poll is the quantitative look at Trump's first month in office. Here's the qualitative look, per this Washington Post story of Iowa voters: "Tom Godat, a union electrician who has always voted for Democrats, cast his ballot for Donald Trump last year as "the lesser of two evils" compared to Hillary Clinton. He's already a little embarrassed about it. There's a lot that Godat likes about President Trump, especially his pledge to make the country great again by ignoring lobbyists, challenging both political parties and increasing the number of good-paying jobs. But Godat was surprised by the utter chaos that came with the president's first month. He said it often felt like Trump and his staff were impulsively firing off executive orders instead of really thinking things through. 'I didn't think he would come in blazing like he has,' said Godat, 39, who has three kids and works at the same aluminum rolling plant where his father worked. 'It seems almost like a dictatorship at times. He's got a lot of controversial stuff going on and rather than thinking it through, I'm afraid that he's jumping into the frying pan with both feet.'"