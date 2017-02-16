Another Judge Has a Problem with Trump - The New Yorker

The Commonwealth of Virginia, joined by other plaintiffs, had come to her courtroom with arguments that a Trump executive order, or “EO,” keeping people from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees out of America, violated various parts of the Constitution, and it brought evidence of specific harm that the order had already done to Virginians, several of whom it listed by name. In response, the Trump Administration had offered nothing—no logical rationale, no indication, even, of a “deliberative process” behind the order. Brinkema wrote her opinion on Monday, granting a partial preliminary injunction against the order, because “the defendants have responded with no evidence other than the EO, which they have defended primarily with arguments attacking the Commonwealth’s standing to oppose the EO and emphasizing the authority of the president to issue such an EO.”