DeVos Says Trump's Forty-Per-Cent Approval Rating Means More Than Half of Country Supports Him - The New Yorker

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—An exuberant Betsy DeVos said on Monday that Donald J. Trump’s forty-per-cent approval rating is a “clear indication” that more than half the country agrees with the job he is doing.

“I was so excited to see the President’s approval rating hit forty,” DeVos, the Secretary of Education, told reporters. “Just knowing that well more than half the country is with him gives us a great sense of confidence moving forward.”

She also criticized the media for failing to report “our powerful forty-per-cent mandate.”

“If you believed news reports, you would think that the people supporting the President are in the minority, when in fact they’re forty per cent,” she said.

Concluding her remarks, DeVos offered defiant words to those who are “actively trying to thwart” Trump’s agenda. “To you critics out there who think you’re in the majority, I have some advice for you,” she said. “Do the math.”