When Presidents Think About Defying the Courts - The New Yorker

Like Roosevelt, every President finds his commitment to the system of checks and balances tested at some point. If that commitment is weak to begin with, as is clearly the case with Trump, any assertion of supreme authority can be justified. This week, Trump has attacked the courts in the name of “security.” For Richard Nixon, it was a “strong Presidency,” free from harassment by the other two branches. During the Watergate crisis, as special prosecutors, Congress, and the courts ordered that Nixon release his White House tapes, he observed at a press conference that Lincoln was “a very strong President.” Lincoln, he added, did not hesitate to “move in the national interest in a way that many thought was perhaps in violation of the law—the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, for example.” Perhaps with this in mind, Nixon refused to say whether he would comply with anything less than a “definitive” ruling—a term he left vague. On July 24, 1974, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Nixon had to produce the tapes. This was definitive enough. Nixon resigned two weeks later.