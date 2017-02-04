Judge Halts Trump Travel Ban: Banned Countries' Citizens Able to Board Flights - NBC News

the State Department announced Saturday it has reversed the cancellation of visas under President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering America.

The move essentially backs up a federal judge who blocked Trump's order Friday.

"Those individuals with visas that were not physically cancelled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid," the State Department said, adding that it is working with the Department of Homeland Security to enforce the move.

On Saturday, normal air service resumed following the judge's decision, which Trump blasted in a series of tweets as "ridiculous."