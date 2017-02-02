At First National Prayer Breakfast, Trump Slams 'Apprentice,' Says 'We Have to Be Tough' on World - NBC News

The annual breakfast usually offers an opportunity for a pause in the day's highly charged rhetoric — which Thursday morning already included Trump putting Iran "on notice" for its ballistic missiles testing.

But Trump didn't steer clear from topics such as his immigration policy and even took a dig at the new "Celebrity Apprentice" host Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Other dignitaries at the breakfast included King Abdullah of Jordan, whom Trump spoke with before the ceremony began, and newly sworn-in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.