Newsvine

annethefan

About Architect, graduate, University of Michigan Articles: 2 Seeds: 16 Comments: 5674 Since: May 2013

At First National Prayer Breakfast, Trump Slams 'Apprentice,' Says 'We Have to Be Tough' on World - NBC News

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Thu Feb 2, 2017 8:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The annual breakfast usually offers an opportunity for a pause in the day's highly charged rhetoric — which Thursday morning already included Trump putting Iran "on notice" for its ballistic missiles testing.

But Trump didn't steer clear from topics such as his immigration policy and even took a dig at the new "Celebrity Apprentice" host Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Other dignitaries at the breakfast included King Abdullah of Jordan, whom Trump spoke with before the ceremony began, and newly sworn-in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor