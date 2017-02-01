Jon Stewart Reunites With Stephen Colbert, Mocks Trump's Executive Orders - NBC News

Stewart, who left "The Daily Show" in August 2015 after 16 years in the anchor's chair, also told Colbert that Trump has other executive orders up his sleeve. The first: Requiring China to ship its Great Wall to America's southern border.

"It's [cash on delivery], Mexico has to sign for it, boom, they have to pay for it," Stewart said, channeling Trump. "Done."

Then, Stewart said, the new official language of the United States would be "bulls--t."

"And by the way, none of that, 'Sure, I'll speak bulls--t at work, but at home I'm going to use facts and real information,'" Stewart said.

Finally, reading while doing a Trump impersonation, Stewart unveiled an executive order specifically for the real estate tycoon-turned-commander in chief: "I, Donald J. Trump, do declare ... that I am exhausting."

Stewart added: "The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public." more.........