Donald Trump announces Donald Trump has picked a Supreme Court justice.

But Neil Gorsuch was not the star of the night. Nor was Antonin Scalia, though his shade hung in the air as Trump repeatedly invoked his name. While these folks gave serviceable supporting performances, only one man “made a promise to the American people” and then delivered on it with “the most transparent judicial selection process in history.” Only one politician had the smarts to “study [Gorsuch’s writing] closely,” in accordance with his conviction that “after the defense of our nation the most important decision a president of the United States can make is the appointment of a Supreme Court justice.” A single soul made that important decision, just as he’d made that important promise. On Tuesday night, Donald Trump announced that he, Donald Trump, had picked … that gray-haired guy standing over there … and that this was a very, very wise decision. A decision that had been made by Donald Trump.