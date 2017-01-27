Trump Enraged as Mexican President Meets with Meryl Streep Instead - The New Yorker

MEXICO CITY (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump’s personal war with Mexico escalated further on Friday after Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled his meeting with Trump and scheduled one with Meryl Streep instead.

“The American people are a great people, and no one personifies that greatness better than Meryl Streep,” Peña Nieto said in an official statement.

The summit with Streep was widely seen as a prelude to Mexico establishing full diplomatic relations with the Academy Award-winning actress.

At the White House, Trump’s advisers were reportedly considering a host of retaliatory measures, including Steve Bannon’s proposal that the President of Mexico be told to “shut up.”

During his daily press briefing, the White House spokesman Sean Spicer called Peña Nieto’s decision to meet with Streep instead of Trump “absurd.”