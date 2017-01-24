Trump Creates Ten Million Jobs for Fact Checkers - The New Yorker

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In less than a week as President, Donald J. Trump has created ten million jobs for fact checkers, the Department of Labor has confirmed.

Harland Dorrinson, the executive director of HonestyWatch, a Minnesota-based fact-checking organization, called the pace of hiring in the fact-checking industry since Trump’s Inauguration “blistering.”

“The nation’s supply of fact checkers is being stretched to the breaking point,” he said. “There are not enough fact checkers to keep up with the exponential growth in alternative facts.”

Dorrinson said that he expects hiring in the fact-checking sector to remain robust for the next four years, outpacing employment in manufacturing, agriculture, and technology.

“With Trump in the White House, recent college graduates are flocking to careers in fact checking,” he said. “There’s guaranteed job security, and you basically just have to Google stuff.”

In his daily press briefing, Sean Spicer, the White House press spokesman, touted the surging employment for fact checkers but said that the actual number of jobs created was closer to ten billion.