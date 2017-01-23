Ethics Lawyers to Sue Trump Over Continuing Business Interests - NBC News

Heavy-hitting lawyers plan to sue President Donald Trump in federal court Monday over business interests that they say put him in violation of the Constitution by receiving payments from foreign governments.

The nonprofit good-government group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, will file the suit Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the organization said.

The suit alleges that Trump violated the Constitution the moment he was sworn in as president on Friday because he had not divested his interests in the Trump Organization — among them:

Leases held by foreign-government-owned entities in Trump Tower in New York,

Bookings at Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C.

Payments from foreign-government-owned broadcasters related to "The Apprentice" and other transactions and leases at a broad array of other establishments owned or licensed by Trump. (NBC, which broadcasts "The Apprentice," severed its business ties with Trump in June 2015. Trump is continuing as an executive producer of the show.)

Saying "the president has no conflicts," Hope Hicks, the White House director of strategic communications, referred NBC News on Sunday night to Sheri Dillon, a prominent D.C. lawyer who has represented Trump as a tax counsel since 2005.