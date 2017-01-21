Donald Trump and Post Achievement Depression

The dilemma of deriving too much validation from other peoples’ opinions

The post-accomplishment underwhelm is a protection mechanism. It’s very tempting to bask in the praise we get from other people or to allow our head to swell, but it’s also dangerous and our body knows it.

Allowing our emotions and our sense of self to be swayed so easily by other peoples’ reactions is dangerous. If our self-esteem is at the whim of others’ opinions, then our emotions will wax-and-wane constantly, depending on what others say or do. Additionally, we are never going to feel fulfilled as we will always be looking outside for that continuous validation.

Case in point: Donald Trump’s “Thank You” tours. Adulation is his drug of choice. Clearly, he suffered from post-campaign depression and sought to comfort himself again.

It therefore makes sense for us to be thankful for the praise, but not let it affect us too much. We don’t want to become reliant on it. Similarly, we need to learn to separate our sense-of-self from the criticism. Sometimes criticism is constructive and helpful, other times it is not. But never should it be perceived as a reflection of who we are as a person. That being said, now that Trump has been sworn in, does he feel a post-achievement depression? Did he see all those umbrellas that had a huge hand flipping him the bird yesterday? Does he realize the office, and now his life, will be under scrutiny and criticism all day, every day?

This is a difficult idea to get into one’s head, especially if the project is something very personal to us and we have poured our soul into it.

Can Donald Trump ever understand that a human being is not his “work”.

On some level we all believe ourselves to be undeserving. This reason for post-achievement depression is less helpful.

From a young age, we have often heard our grandmother’s prophecies that good things don’t usually happen without something bad happening, that “if it’s too good to be true, it probably is”.

We tend to be skeptical of good things that come into our lives and have a hard time enjoying them. Instead, we are frequently preparing ourselves for the ultimate disappointment that is surely right around the corner; waiting for the other shoe to drop.

This comes from a subconscious belief that deep down we aren’t worthy of being happy. So when good things happen, we instinctively wonder what the catch is.

We’re also not used to feeling proud of ourselves, so ironically pride feels uncomfortable. And of course, the default is always to jump back to comfort.

But Donald Trump has nowhere to “jump back” to now. He owns it. He owns all of it. The next few weeks will reveal how he is handling this emptiness, this nothingness that comes with the Presidency. Because from now on and for every single day forward for FOUR YEARS, he will have to work non-stop. More importantly, he has to wake each morning and fulfill his promise to make America great again. Whatever the F that means.