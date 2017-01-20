To review: Paul Ryan, renowned wonk, is claiming that the Republican health care plan will be an improvement over the status quo partly because it will offer refundable tax credits, instead of Obamacare's premium support subsidies—which are refundable tax credits. This is ridiculous. It's like if a bartender said to you, “You'll like this drink way better, because I make it with vodka instead of Smirnoff.”
I can't even with Paul Ryan and health care anymore.
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:00 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment