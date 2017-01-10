Jeff Sessions says he'd prosecute porn. Trump appeared in multiple porns.

Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Jeff Sessions’ appointment to be Donald Trump’s attorney general, the topic of pornography came up. Specifically, Sen. Orrin Hatch asked Sen. Sessions whether or not he would more “vigorously” prosecute adult obscenity laws targeting pornography and re-establish a special unit to prosecute these cases that former Attorney General Eric Holder disbanded during Obama's first term.

“Those laws are clear and being prosecuted today and should be continued to be effectively and vigorously prosecuted in the cases that are appropriate,” Sessions said.