Trump's disparagement of the intel community is at his own peril.

There is little doubt, among the nervous at Fort Meade and Langley and the other spy centers, that Trump is taking his cues on the subject from Flynn. Or it could be that both men are egging on each another in their antipathy toward the intelligence community at large. Flynn’s aversion is seen as stemming from his bitterness and desire for revenge. Trump’s is rooted in the community’s unanimous—and much publicized—report that Russia’s “senior-most officials” hacked the emails of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign and then distributed the documents to WikiLeaks for the purpose of undermining the 2016 election and, even more, helping Trump win.