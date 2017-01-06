It's a curious jab by President-elect Trump, who remains an executive producer on the long-running business competition reality show. He didn't hold back Friday morning — hours before he was set to get an intelligence briefing on Russia — slamming Schwarzenegger and the program's skimpier ratings. Viewership dropped 44 percent from the first episode of the last season, when Trump was still the host.
Donald Trump Trolls 'The Celebrity Apprentice' and New Host Arnold Schwarzenegger - NBC News
