Donald Trump appears determined to violate the Constitution on Day One.

As soon as Donald Trump is sworn in as president, he will almost certainly be violating the United States Constitution. Trump still refuses to fully divest himself of his business holdings, creating the potential for massive conflicts of interest in the executive branch—a problem the Framers foresaw and attempted to preempt in drafting something called the Emoluments Clause. Although it centers around a strange word and sits in an obscure cranny of the Constitution, the clause presents a fairly straightforward rule: No federal officeholder can receive an “emolument”—money, services, or items of value—from a foreign state, including a state-owned corporation. On Jan. 20, Trump will simultaneously hold the office of the presidency and own a business that receives a great deal of cash from foreign, state-owned companies. History, tradition, and the plain text of the Emoluments Clause suggest that by doing so, Trump will clearly be in contravention of the Constitution. There is only one practical remedy for such a violation: impeachment.