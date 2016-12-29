Obama hurt Trump's feels, was probably right about third term.

Donald J. TrumpVerified account‏@realDonaldTrump

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!

So, what was the inflammatory statement that Obama made since then? It appears to be continued fallout from Obama saying that he would have beaten Trump had he been constitutionally permitted to run for a third term.

Trump responded to that comment at the time by tweeting “NO WAY!”

I mean, like, totally no way. But, like, maybe way?

Obama is vastly more popular than Trump, Clinton was not, ipso facto Obama probably would have won a third term in office had he been on the ticket. Does any of this matter at all? Maybe only insofar as Obama can helpfully explain to Trump that he meant no harm and can unhurt the new president’s emotional feelings, which look as though they may be about to dictate a not insignificant portion of America’s policies.