Trump’s campaign has been in an historic tailspin in the last month, and it seems every day something happens that his campaign takes another hit.

By now you’ve heard that Trump has been accused of raping a 13 year old girl back in the 90s. Now some of the court documents have been released and detail some of the graphic descriptions of the horrible act.

If you’re sensitive to graphic talk about sexual assaults, then you may not want to read any further.