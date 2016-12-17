The only enemies Donald Trump sees are his fellow Americans.

Since his election, Donald Trump has done three peculiar things. He has refused the daily intelligence briefings traditionally given to the president-elect. He has dismissed intelligence suggesting that Russian hackers played a role in the election. And he has delivered angry speeches against Americans who opposed him. These three behaviors are related. In Trump’s eyes, the enemy isn’t Russia. It’s the part of America that opposes him.

The president-elect says he’s too busy for intelligence briefings. Instead, he spends his time flying from state to state, addressing partisan rallies, as he did in the campaign. He calls it his “USA Thank You Tour,” and the prepared texts of his speeches talk about unity. But if you watch the speeches, you’ll see that he ad-libs most of his remarks. These riffs reveal the real Trump, not the scripted one. And they don’t celebrate America. They celebrate his defeat of the 54 percent of American voters who went against him.

On the tour, Trump boasts about his “landslide” victory, his “big-league” margins, his vindication in recounts (“I won it twice”), and how he “busted up” the Democratic base. He talks about his TV performances (“Did I win those debates, folks?”), his rallies (“I’d turn on a television to see how massive my crowd was”), his Time Person of the Year award, his genius (“a Cabinet with the highest IQ that anybody has ever …”), his punditry (“They refused to acknowledge that I predicted it”), and the superiority of his campaign (“We spent a fraction of the money and won”).

Trump also invites crowds to revel in the pain of his adversaries. At every rally, he recites the states Democrats lost, detailing their defeats in Pennsylvania (“They lost it big”), West Virginia (they “almost didn’t register”), and Texas (“a slaughter”). He mocks journalists, claiming that one “started crying” on election night, another “was throwing up,” and others were “devastated.” He derides Hillary Clinton (“Does anybody remember my opponent?”) and comically re-enacts the moment when a TV anchor, in Trump’s words, announced, “There is no path for Hillary Clinton to become president.”