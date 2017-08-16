Trump goes to Trump Tower to Dye His Hair Blonde Before Press Conference

Anyone else notice Trump's fresh, blonde, dye job at yesterday's rogue press conference? Yup. He went home to have his hair dyed.
Who the hell does he think he's kidding? He's so vain, he probably thinks this nation is all about him.
