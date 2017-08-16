Newsvine

Trump goes to Trump Tower to Dye His Hair Blonde Before Press Conference

By annethefan
Wed Aug 16, 2017 3:15 AM
Anyone else notice Trump's fresh, blonde, dye job at yesterday's rogue press conference?   Yup.  He went home to have his hair dyed.

Who the hell does he think he's kidding?  He's so vain, he probably thinks this nation is all about him.

