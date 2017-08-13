Trump Will Be the End of the GOP, and It Will Happen Sooner Than You Think

The president is already abandoning the political party that propelled him to the White House.

You’ve probably heard the story. It’s said that in ancient Rome, the emperor had a member of the Praetorian Guard who, amid all the pomp and all the accolades, would stand behind him and murmur: “Remember, Caesar, thou art mortal.”

Sadly, the Little Caesar who currently rules the United States from the nearest Trump golf course is instead surrounded by guards who murmur enthusiastically, “Anything you say, boss. You’re a genius!”

Click on link for the complete overview of how Trump is going down........