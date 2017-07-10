THE NOTHING BURGER as seen by Boris and Natasha Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: Arcamax Publishing Seeded on Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:26 PM politicshumorpolitical Discuss: ! Rocky: I still don't understand after all these years why does Fearless Leader want to kill us anyway?Natasha: If you saw his rumpas room you would totally get it. keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment