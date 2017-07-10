Newsvine

annethefan

About Architect, graduate, University of Michigan Articles: 4 Seeds: 35 Comments: 12232 Since: May 2013

THE NOTHING BURGER as seen by Boris and Natasha

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by annethefan View Original Article: Arcamax Publishing
Seeded on Mon Jul 10, 2017 1:26 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Rocky: I still don't understand after all these years why does Fearless Leader want to kill us anyway?

Natasha: If you saw his rumpas room you would totally get it.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor