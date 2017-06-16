Memo to Donald Trump: The election ended 219 days ago. You won. - CNNPolitics.com

(CNN)On November 8, 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton -- the single biggest upset in modern American politics.

That was 219 days ago.

And yet, on Thursday afternoon, Trump sent two tweets attacking his former opponent.

"Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?," Trump tweeted just before 4 p.m. eastern time.

He followed that up 12 minutes later with a second tweet: "Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?"

What these twin tweets suggest is something we already knew: Trump just can't quit the 2016 election, and Clinton.

